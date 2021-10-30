Rochelle Humes gears up for Halloween with sweet family outing

Rochelle Humes and her children have been getting ready for Halloween on Sunday by going pumpkin picking - and the photos that she shared are adorable!

Taking to Instagram, the singer and presenter shared a series of sweet images of her two daughters Alaia-Mae, eight, and Valentina, four, and her one-year-old son Blake, having fun at the pumpkin patch. One of the photos shows her eldest daughter, Alaia-Mae, sitting in the driver’s seat of a small tractor with her sister, Valentina, on the bonnet.

Captioning the photo, The Hit List star wrote: "My little pumpkins. SUCH a fun day carving!! Every year I forget what a workout it is. We went to @aldenhamcountrypark the staff were SO friendly (shout out to Callum and Abbey)…"

She continued: "I’ve done SO many of these pumpkin picking days over the years but this was by far the best set-up! This isn’t an ad in the slightest but I know what it’s like as a parent when you’re trying to find a nice day out over half term and it was so lovely."

Rochelle was flooded with messages from fans in the comment section. One person wrote: "Hands down the most beautiful children ever," while another added: "Your little man has grown so much. So cute." A third person wrote: "Your children are absolutely stunning!"

Alaia-Mae and Valentina were pictured on a small tractor

One staff member at the pumpkin patch, mentioned by Rochelle in her post, even took to the comments section to say how pleasant the family were. Abbey wrote: "Thank you all for being so lovely. Glad you had the best time."

The presenter shares her three children with JLS singer Marvin Humes, who was unable to join the festive day out. He took to the comments, writing: "Gutted I’m missed this! Looks amazing."

Rochelle said the four of them had a fun day pumpkin picking

Rochelle and Marvin co-present the BBC game show The Hit List together which sees contestants attempt to identify music hits from across the years, competing for a chance to win £10,000. The couple have been fronting the show since May 2019, with the latest series airing on Saturday nights at 6:25 pm. The Hit List isn’t the pair’s only presenting gig together though, as they regularly appear on This Morning as stand-in presenters.

