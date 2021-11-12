Strictly Come Dancing sweetheart Tess Daly has made regular appearances on TV every autumnal Saturday night since 2004.

It would be hard to imagine BBC dance show, Strictly, without Tess and her co-host Claudia Winkleman. The mother-of-two is always on hand to share words of support and comfort to the sometimes-tearful celebrity contestants, and she's known for keeping spirits up in the dance contest.

Her co-host Claudia gave an insight into just how down-to-earth Tess is, telling HELLO!: "Tess is the kindest woman on the planet. She worries about everyone constantly and looks after us all. After the show, we all flop into her room and slump on her sofa and she put crisps in bowls and gives us tea and is just basically magnificent.

"She's a friend for life and I'm so, so happy she's made the Kind List."

Her long-time stylist James Yardley also shared a personal insight, telling HELLO!: "Since meeting Tess almost six years ago, we have developed an amazing relationship that spans much more than being her stylist.

"From the big things like supporting me through the ridiculously stressful process of buying my first property, to the little things like our traditional cuppa before we start our annual Strictly fittings. She is the ultimate professional and looks after each and every one of her team like they're her own.

"She's always up for trying new outfits and styles each season (no matter how wild) and she's always the first to crack a joke if it doesn't work – I couldn't ask for a better person to both work with and call a friend."

Tess' charity work even revolves around Strictly. In 2019, she and Claudia memorably raised a whopping £1,012,483 as they took part in a 24-hour danceathon for Comic Relief Danceathon – the longest in the charity's history. The money raised went to help vulnerable and disadvantaged people both in the UK and around the world.

Tess also presented Red Nose Day in 2009 and 2015, while also co-hosting Strictly's charity spin-off, The People's Strictly for Comic Relief, in 2015.

Her other long-running TV credit included co-presenting Children in Need, a position she held for 11 years until 2020. Since its launch, the BBC charity has raised over £1bn for young people and despite stepping away from her telethon role, Tess continues to support the organisation with their other events and projects.

