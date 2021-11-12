Paul Hollywood teases when he might leave The Great British Bake Off Paul has been a judge on the show since its creation

Paul Hollywood has opened up about when he might be finished with The Great British Bake Off – and it sounds like the bread baking star is never going to leave the tent!

Chatting on The Jonathan Ross Show, he said: "I love Bake Off. It’s sort of part of me now, very much part of my life. We’ve still got some of the original crew. Every year we get together, it’s just fantastic.

"They’re going to have to wheel me in… blitz everything for me as well [to drink rather than eat]. I love that show… I think it’s made it [baking] quite cool. A lot of kids now are into baking. If you can drag them away from games to making something to learn what’s going into cakes, bread, muffins.. it’s a cool thing to do."

He was full of praise for his fellow stars, and revealed how the group spent time with one another behind the scenes. He said: "Prue did flower arranging which was very popular – admitting, 'No, I didn’t go.' Matt did a bingo night with all his voices, Noel did a night of music. I taught 25 of them how to use nunchucks – they were foam ones, they wouldn’t hurt them."

The TV personality also joked about being in a bubble with the cast and crew, continuing: "It was like a baking cult. We did it last year… I was writing a book, it’s coming out next year called Bake. It’s basically all the basics I go back to, tweaked them and made them better. Noel [Fielding] was doing a book and rehearsing for a film he was doing and so was Matt [Lucas]. Prue [Leith] was writing another one of her steamy novels."

