What is NCIS: Los Angeles star LL Cool J's net worth? Find out all about the rapper and actor's incredible wealth

LL Cool J has been a regular on TV screens for many years now, starring in NCIS spin-off series NCIS: Los Angeles. However, before that he had an equally successful career as a rapper. But just how much has the star earned over the years? Keep reading to find out all about his incredible wealth...

What is LL Cool J's net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, LL Cool J is currently worth an estimated $120 million. LL has earned his fortune mainly through his work as a rapper and an actor.

He has released 13 studio albums and two greatest hits compilations, and also owns two music labels as well as a record label social media site.

As for his acting, the star has 73 acting credits to his name - although he is best known for his role in NCIS: Los Angeles. LL has also made money through a number of other lucrative ventures including books, clothing and numerous endorsements.

How much does LL Cool J make on NCIS: Los Angeles?

For over a decade, the 53-year-old TV star has been keeping NCIS: Los Angeles fans entertained as the beloved Sam Hanna, G. Callen's second in command. He has also appeared as the same character on NCIS: LA's sister shows NCIS and Hawaii Five-0.

LL Cool J plays Sam Hanna in NCIS: Los Angeles

It's been reported that the star's salary per episode today is a whopping $350,000. As of 2021, the CBS police drama has aired 271 episodes - and LL has appeared in every single one of them.

LL Cool J's family life

LL has been happily married to wife Simone I. Smith since 1995. The two met when LL was a young rapper and dated for eight years before they tied the knot. This year they will celebrate their 25th wedding anniversary.

LL and his family

Today they share four grown-up children together - son Najee, 31, and daughters Italia, 30, Samaria, 25, and Nina, 20. While LL's three eldest children have pursued careers away from the limelight, youngest Nina has decided to follow in her famous dad's footsteps and is an aspiring R&B singer.

