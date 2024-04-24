Jerry Seinfeld's staggering net worth revealed as he says 'the movie business is over'

Jerry Seinfeld may have declared "the movie business is over" but he's still raking in money from the entertainment industry.

The Seinfeld creator was reflecting on making his feature directorial debut in Netflix's Unfrosted when he made the bold comments. But just how much has Jerry made from his lengthy career in comedy?

Here's what we know about his net worth.

© Getty Images Jerry with his wife Jessica

Jerry's sitcom which was created with his friend, Larry David, has left them both laughing to the bank.

Jerry has reaped an impressive $465 million in syndication deals since the final episode of Seinfeld aired in 1998.

© Photo: Getty Images Jerry shares three children with his wife

Add to that the $94 million he made from selling the streaming rights for all nine seasons of the show to Netflix, and it's already a pretty impressive sum.

But that's not where it ends. In March 2024, Bloomberg Billionaire's Index valued his wealth at more than $1 billion after he made billionaire status for the first time.

Amy Jacobs, a rep for Jerry called the estimation "inaccurate" but didn't further elaborate.

Jerry's wealth isn't purely down to Seinfeld. He's continued to perform his celebrated stand-up act in the years since it ended. This has netted him approximately $100 million.

Jerry also has an impressive $40 million property portfolio, including a home in Manhattan's Upper West Side and a $32 million mansion in the Hamptons. Not to mention his car collection.

While he famously confessed to the New York Times: "I like money," he insists: "It's never been about the money."

Jerry created Seinfeld with Larry David

Jerry recently turned his hand to filmmaking and spoke to GQ about the process confessing: "It was totally new to me," before detailing why he believes the business of making movies is "over".

"I thought I had done some cool stuff, but it was nothing like the way these people work," he told the publication. "They're so dead serious! They don’t have any idea that the movie business is over. They have no idea.

© Photo: Getty Images Jerry admits he likes money

"Film doesn't occupy the pinnacle in the social, cultural hierarchy that it did for most of our lives. When a movie came out, if it was good, we all went to see it. We all discussed it. We quoted lines and scenes we liked. Now we're walking through a fire hose of water, just trying to see."

He quipped that "depression," "malaise," and "confusion" have replaced film.

Jerry feels safe in the comedic industry though, and said: "Stand-up is like you're a cabinetmaker, and everybody needs a guy who's good with wood."

The funnyman added that people are "flocking to stand-up" because you can't fake it.

"It's like platform diving. You could say you're a platform diver, but in two seconds we can see if you are or you aren't. That's what people like about stand-up. They can trust it. Everything else is fake."

