Strictly Come Dancing's AJ Odudu could be heard in a sweet exchange with her professional dancer partner Kai Widdrington on Saturday night's show following their Paso Doble routine.

In the BBC's weekly 'hidden mics' segment shared on social media on Tuesday, the presenter was clearly aware it wasn't their strongest performance and could be heard saying to Kai: "Sorry, baby." Afterwards, Kai could be heard responding: "Well done, it's okay."

WATCH: AJ and Kai shared a sweet moment after the routine

The moment came just before the couple headed over to hear the judges comment on their dance – but it seems it wasn't the pair's best. Craig dubbed the routine "disappointing", while Shirley said there wasn't enough flamenco and twisting in the dance.

After weeks of sitting comfortably at the top, AJ and Kai received a score of 28 which placed them at the bottom of the leaderboard. However, it seems the public got behind them and voted them through for musicals week.

The pair have been sending the rumour mill into overdrive that they've become an item from their time on the show – and the fans seem convinced from the "Sorry, baby" exchange!

AJ and Kai scored 28 for their Paso Doble

After the video was posted on Instagram, many flooded the comments section with excitement about the pair's potential romance. One person said: "'SORRY BABY' IM SCREAMING," as another wrote: "Sorry Baby Aj and Kai we love to see it."

Many more were equally thrilled. "AJ and Kai will be the death of me…" quipped another excitable fan, as a fourth wrote: "AJ & Kai have my whole heart oh my Goodness I’m so happy."

Despite not confirming whether they have become more than friends, AJ has opened up about meeting Kai's family! She told the Daily Star: "I met Kai's mum and had a conversation with her on FaceTime, then I met his brother and I've met his sister. I'm so excited. Honestly, Kai has got such a lovely family. I've met them all now. Meeting the parents!"

