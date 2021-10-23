The competition is really heating up on this year's Strictly Come Dancing, and fans were driven wild at the end of AJ Odudu and Kai Widdrington's "intense" routine.

The pair performed the Argentine Tango, a fan-favourite on the show, and at the end of the routine people noticed an emotionally charged moment between the pairing, and were left convinced that they may have kissed.

Many fans ended up comparing it to the Argentine Tango performed by Adam Peaty and Katya Jones last week, where at one point it looked like the pair were about to share a kiss.

WATCH: AJ Odudu and Kai Widdrington spark romance rumours

"That ending though, we love a deliberate homage to the almost-kiss," joked one, while a second added: "I never saw the Adam and Katya thing.. but I definitely saw the AJ and Kai thing just then."

A third got caught up in the moment, as they enthused: "I just squealed, I thought they were gonna snog each other's face off."

A fourth went further as they added: "I thought they were going to have it off then! Really intense and atmospheric, I felt like we were interrupting AJ and Kai's moment there!"

The couple got unanimous praise from the judges, and even managed to earn their first ten for their performance.

Fans thought something was going on

During their time on the show, the couple have had to bat away romance rumours, which were intensified after Kai told her: "I love you," following their romantic American Smooth.

On last weeks' It Takes Two, host Janette Manrara put them on the spot. She teased: "Speaking of romance and the characters, you were both saying you wanted to bringing romance to the floor and I think you really did because Kai you said this at the end of the performance…"

The clip of their audio was then played to which, Kai responded: "I think that was all down to just the tough, tough week that we had.

"The fact that we got to the end of the performance and it was flawless and you smashed it, and you did all the lifts brilliant, did all the technique perfect. We were both just relieved, you were just gripping onto my neck!"

The pair have sparked several romance rumours

Just a few days prior, AJ was asked about relationship rumours during an appearance on Zoe Ball's Radio 2 breakfast show. "Some of the newspapers are trying to allude - and I think everyone is hoping and praying - that maybe, romance…?" Zoe remarked to the star.

As Zoe then noted that AJ was giggling, the former Big Brother's Bit On The Side host insisted: "I'm just giggling! Guys, I was in character at that moment on the dance floor this week."

She continued: "I was playing Rachel, he was playing Frank [from The Bodyguard]. They were in love!"

"Bit of roleplay there, that's how it all begins," Zoe joked, prompting further laughter from the Strictly star.

