Strictly star AJ's family hints at romance in adorable moment on show

AJ Odudu's little nephew just added fuel to the fire to Kai and AJ's romance rumours! The Strictly Come Dancing pair were greeted by AJ's nieces and nephews during rehearsals, and during their chat to AJ, her nephew asked her to kiss Kai, adorable!

While listing the things that she loves about taking part in Strictly, AJ explained: "I really like Kai," leading her nephew to ask: "Why don't you just kiss him?" The moment led AJ and Kai to burst out laughing, with Kai giving AJ a kiss on the hand.

Viewers are similarly convinced that the pair are a couple, with one writing: "AJ and Kai are together and you can’t tell me different," while another added: "Why don't you just kiss him?" THIS EVERYONE SHIPPING AJ AND KAI #strictly." A third person wrote: "Omg AJ’s nephew telling her to kiss him killed me."

Claudia Winkleman was similarly invested as the pair chatted about their dance: "If you wanted to kiss at any point, come one Kai, now is the time!" Kai joked: "After this score!" The pair scored a hugely impressive 37 points in their performance, and we were very impressed!

The couple scored highly

Kai previously opened up about the rumours on It Takes Two after viewers were convinced the pair were dating following their steamy Argentine Tango. He explained: "If people react like this it means we're doing something right, because that's the way the dance should be danced. It was a very passionate song, a real fiery piece and very intimate.

"And that is the characterisation of Argentine tango. So if people want to think that, then great... but we were just doing our job and [AJ] did a great job."

