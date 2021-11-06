Strictly's AJ Odudu left in tears following show-stopping routine

AJ Odudu has been lighting up the Strictly dancefloor during her time on the show, topping the leaderboard in week one. And on Saturday night, the Big Brother: Bit on the Side presenter was left in tears following the conclusion of her show-stopping Charleston with partner Kai Widdrington.

MORE: Strictly stars AJ Odudu and Kai Widdrington put on the spot over romance rumours

The pair blew fans away with some jaw-dropping lifts, and they earned unanimous praise from the judges with Craig Revel Horwood deeming the dance: "Ah-may-zing!" After receiving their critiques, they headed up to Claudia Winkleman, where AJ ended up breaking down in tears as she revealed the difficulties she'd faced during the week.

Loading the player...

WATCH: AJ Odudu and Kai Widdrington spark Strictly romance rumours

As her voice broke, she explained: "This week has been really hard, when you take a lot of tumbles. All of those lifts, I kept landing flat on my face, and when you take a lot of tumbles and ice baths and you're bashed and bruised, you end up losing confidence in yourself a little bit."

READ: AJ Odudu debuts spectacular garden makeover – exclusive

As Kai comforted her, she added: "Honestly, Kai, I don't know how he does it, but he manages to pull out some confidence in me right before the dance, even when I'm feeling like I'm not able to do something." She then praised the choreographers for what she said was the "hardest" choreography ever.

AJ and Kai performed a show-stopping Charleston

AJ and Kai have had romance rumours flowing around them all throughout the series, and last week these were intensified by AJ's own family.

The Strictly Come Dancing pair were greeted by AJ's nieces and nephews during rehearsals, and during their chat to AJ, her nephew asked her to kiss Kai, adorable!

While listing the things that she loves about taking part in Strictly, AJ explained: "I really like Kai," leading her nephew to ask: "Why don't you just kiss him?" The moment led AJ and Kai to burst out laughing, with Kai giving AJ a kiss on the hand.

The Strictly duo have sparked romance rumours

Viewers are similarly convinced that the pair are a couple, with one writing: "AJ and Kai are together and you can't tell me different," while another added: "Why don't you just kiss him?" THIS EVERYONE SHIPPING AJ AND KAI #strictly." A third person wrote: "Omg AJ's nephew telling her to kiss him killed me."

DISCOVER: Everything you need to know about Strictly contestant AJ Odudu's family

Host Claudia was similarly invested as the pair chatted about their dance: "If you wanted to kiss at any point, come on Kai, now is the time!" Kai joked: "After this score!" The pair scored a hugely impressive 37 points in their performance, and we were very impressed!

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.