Shetland star Douglas Henshall reveals 'daunting' experience filming show

Shetland star Douglas Henshall has opened up about a "daunting" experience he faced while filming the most recent series of the BBC drama.

Speaking in a recent interview about the sixth season, the actor admitted that returning to filming after a long break posed some challenges. He said: "Well, obviously it’s wonderful to be back, but it was tricky at the start because we all went into our own self-imposed lockdown again."

He continued: "For me, all I do is go to work and go home with the odd visit to a supermarket once in a while."

Douglas also revealed that returning to work after a long period of isolation was a daunting experience for him. He said: "You know, I came to Shetland and I hadn’t worked for a year and a half."

"I hadn’t been in a room with more than four people and suddenly to come on a TV set with all the cast and crew around me was a bit daunting for a little while. It’s always lovely to come back to Shetland but it’s certainly not been under normal circumstances this year."

The actor did, however, explain that he enjoyed being back amongst stunning scenery in the Shetland Islands. "It’s been great being on location in Shetland and out in the fresh air. Being outside again has been wonderful."

Douglas Henshall said returning to filming was 'tricky'

Chatting to the Press and Journal, the actor also revealed that getting back into character for season six wasn’t too difficult. He said: "I think I’ve been doing it so long, Perez is just in my bones now. Normally it takes me around a week to start to feel comfortable playing him again but after that, it’s pretty straightforward."

Douglas plays DI Jimmy Perez in the hit BBC police drama which follows the detective as he investigates crime within the close-knit island community. The sixth series focuses on the death of a prominent local figure.

Shetland concludes next week (24 November) on BBC One.

