Douglas Henshall gives exciting update on Shetland season seven - and fans will be thrilled!

Douglas Henshall, who stars in the hit BBC crime series Shetland has given an exciting update about the seventh season of the show.

The actor spoke to Lorraine Kelly on her morning show about the thrilling police drama and revealed that there are only four weeks of filming left on the new series.

He said: "We are in the home straight now of filming season seven. I think we’ve got about four weeks left. So yeh, it’s nearly done. I don’t know when it is going to be on our screens, whether it will be this time next year or if they’ll put it out earlier or not."

While chatting to Lorraine, Douglas also spoke about what might be in store for his character DI Jimmy Perez, who has been unlucky in love so far in the series. He said: "There are a lot of people out there who like him miserable, which I’ve been told on social media. I understand, I get it, there’s something nice about watching somebody who is as wounded as he is. After ten years, nearly ten years, I think he deserves a break and who knows, Meg might be a keeper."

The Shetland star also told the ITV presenter that the show was awarded a plaque at Jimmy Perez’s house for its contribution to Scottish tourism. He explained: "There was a plaque that the show was kind of, and me, were awarded by Visit Scotland and the Shetland Islands Council for our contribution to tourism, which was a wonderful surprise, outside Jimmy Perez’s house."

Douglas revealed that filming for season seven is nearly finished

He continued: "But I don’t know that everybody is delighted with the fact that there are these massive cruise ships coming into Lerwick Harbour, but I think we’ve brought lots of people from all over the world to experience Shetland."

"I think if we brought some money to help raise the profile of the place around the world, then I think that’s only right for all the help and all the love and kindness that we've been shown by the people there. We’d never be able to make it without them," he added.

The sixth series of Shetland concludes next week (24 November) on BBC One.

