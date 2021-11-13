Michael McIntyre's The Wheel returns with all-new celebrity line-up

Michael McIntyre’s hit BBC game show The Wheel returns on Saturday night with an all-new celebrity lineup.

Each of the 12 episodes will see seven celebrities assist three contestants with their specialist subjects for a chance to win a big cash prize.

The second series of the show officially started broadcasting back in July, with three episodes airing before the show paused in August. Now the popular game show has returned with even more huge stars and eager contestants hoping to take on The Wheel. Read on to find out more.

The celebrity lineup

The first episode will see a new group of celebrities keen to help the contestants using their specialist knowledge. Joining the lineup on Saturday is Michael Ball, Tom Allen, Lulu, Joe Marler, Maisie Smith, Anita Rani and Raj Bisram.

The hit BBC game show returns with new celebrities

How does the game work?

Seven celebrities are strapped to the giant wheel, each armed with a specialist subject of their own choosing - and it is on these areas that the contestants must answer questions.

The contestants themselves are sat on a smaller wheel below the celebrities. The Contestant Wheel is spun, and whichever person is randomly selected, rises up in their chair to play the game.

The chosen contestant has a chance to go all the way to the end and win big money, however, one wrong answer or spin could send them back down to the Contestant Wheel and they may never return!

Three contestants will compete for a cash prize

The official BBC synopsis describes the game: "The contestant at the centre of The Wheel chooses a category they want to take on, and with the help of one of the celebrities, they'll answer a question on it. However, the contestants don’t get to choose who their celebrity helper is, The Wheel does."

"If the contestant gets the question right, they add money to the prize pot, complete the category and stay in the centre of The Wheel. If the contestant gets a question wrong then they are sent straight back down beneath The Wheel and we may never see them again. One of the three contestants on the Contestant Wheel is then randomly selected to rise up and continue the game where the last one left off."

The Wheel returns on Saturday 13 November at 8 pm.

