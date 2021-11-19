Ant McPartlin furious with best pal Declan Donnelly after receiving 'nothing' for his birthday Many happy returns, Ant!

Ant McPartlin was caught swearing at his best friend, Declan Donnelly, after being pranked with a fake birthday present. The TV presenter, who celebrated his 46th birthday on Thursday, was given a box by Dec, only to find it impossible to get into.

MORE: Ant and Dec's newest quiz show sounds too good to be true – details

While trying to open the present, he realised it had been glued down and eventually started using his teeth to get into the cardboard as Dec watched him while in stitches. Eventually, it is revealed that Dec bought Ant a box with 'nothing' written on it, telling his friend: "Honestly, it's nothing."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Dec buys Ant nothing for his birthday

Ant shouted: "Oh for F- you [expletive]! There's nothing in there." Giggling, Dec said: "That was better than last year."

Fans adored their cheeky antics, with one writing: "That is brilliant!!! I NEED one of those boxes of nothing for a joke Christmas present for someone! I copied the multiple layers of packaging last year and got a huge laugh!" Another person added: "LOL hilarious, the best trick ever, I would love to do this! Happy birthday Ant hope you had a fab day & that Dec got you a proper present in the end lol."

We love this cheeky pair!

A third person wrote: "Happy Birthday Ant, hope you have a great day. That was pure evil from Dec."

MORE: The one reason why Denise Van Outen won’t be taking part in I’m a Celebrity 2021

MORE: Ant and Dec receive sad news as new show cancelled after one episode

The pair are currently getting ready to film I'm a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! which is back on our screens on Sunday. They recently shared a snap of themselves in duffle coats at the Welsh castle where the show is filmed, and captioned it: "We’re here! Just holding the fort until our celebs arrive."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.