I’m a Celebrity first look: Ant and Dec are back in Wales for 2021 show We can’t wait to see what’s in store!

Ant and Dec have shared the very first look from their upcoming adventure in Wales for I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!. Sharing a snap of themselves posing next to a sign reading ‘Mynyddislwyn,’ they captioned the post: “Guess where we’ve just popped to for a little bit of filming.”

MORE: Declan Donnelly delights fans with whole new look in new video

Fans were thrilled to see what they have been up to, with one writing: “Oooh can’t wait for the promo, enjoy that just as much as the series,” while another added: “I swear you two never age! Can't wait to see this year's promo! It's been too long since you've been on my screen!” A third person tweeted: “Yes I LOVED the Welsh one last year! Having not watched it for a few years it was a nice change!”

Loading the player...

WATCH: Ant and Dec have office fun in new video

ITV have confirmed that due to ongoing difficulties surrounding the coronavirus pandemic, the cast and crew will not be heading Down Under this year. Instead, the show will be once again filmed at Gwrych Castle – the location for the 2020 series.

MORE: The one reason why Denise Van Outen won’t be taking part in I’m a Celebrity 2021

MORE: Ant and Dec receive sad news as new show cancelled after one episode

Dec previously told Metro: "People are having conversations with Australia to see if they'll let us in, and to see if that's going to work... If not, we've got a lovely alternative to go back to Wales, which we had a great time there.

Ant and Dec shared a snap from Wales

"We had a really lovely series and the people of North Wales made us feel very welcome. We’d gladly go back there." Ant added: "We would happily go back to Wales if we had to. There were cardboard cut-outs of me and Dec in the butcher's, and the local school did a tribute."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.