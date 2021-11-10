Ant and Dec's newest quiz show sounds too good to be true – details Step aside, Who Wants to Be a Millionaire!

Ant and Dec have confirmed that they will be bringing a new show to ITV, and it sounds too good to be true! The new show, Ant and Dec's Limitless Win, will see the cheeky presenting pair host a show where there is the world's first-ever limitless jackpot. Ready to make your millions? Here's how…

MORE: Emily Atack reveals the secret I'm a Celebrity WhatsApp group

The synopsis reads: "Every question is an opportunity to climb the endless money ladder and reach the big money, but only a correct answer banks the cash. Push their luck too far and they’ll crash out of the game and lose it all.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Ant and Dec at the Forward Trust's charity event

"Packed with drama, jeopardy and real emotion, it’s quite literally the biggest prize ever conceived." The five-part series will be out in early 2022, and we can't wait to tune in.

Meanwhile, our favourite presenting pair are of course back in Wales preparing to film I'm a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! 2021. The line-up of celebs is thought to be confirmed after the likes of Richard Madeley, Naughty Boy and Arlene Phillips heading to the Welsh Castle.

Ant and Dec also present ​​​​​​​Saturday Night Takeaway

Richard previously opened up about taking part in the show on Good Morning Britain, saying: "You may say, 'I couldn't possibly comment.' It's ridiculous! When a secret's out, it's out! It is true that I've been learning a bit of Welsh."

MORE: The one reason why Denise Van Outen won’t be taking part in I’m a Celebrity 2021

MORE: Ant and Dec receive sad news as new show cancelled after one episode

The Sun has since reported that the ITV show is set to start airing on Sunday 21 November – so be ready to see the new group of celebs deal with all manner of creepy crawlies while spending 20 days in a Welsh castle! Are you looking forward to the show's return?

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.