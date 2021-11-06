Viewers are all saying the same thing about Kristen Stewart in Princess Diana film Spencer The new royal biopic - and Kristen's performance in particular - has received plenty of praise

This week, there's only one new release that everyone is talking about – Pablo Larraín's royal biopic, Spencer, starring BAFTA Award-winning actor Kristen Stewart.

The new film, which comes out in theatres on Friday 5 November, sees the former Twilight star take on the role of the late Princess of Wales as she spends her final Christmas with the royal family before ending her marriage to Prince Charles. Along with Kristen, Spencer also stars Timothy Spall, Sally Hawkins and Sean Harris.

Directed by the Chilean filmmaker and written by Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight, it imagines what might have happened over those crucial few days at the Sandringham estate in Norfolk. As the official synopsis reads: "The Prince and Princess of Wales' marriage has long since grown cold.

"Though rumours of affairs and a divorce abound, peace is ordained for the Christmas festivities at Sandringham Estate. There's eating and drinking, shooting and hunting. Diana knows the game. This year, things will be a whole lot different."

Kristen Stewart has been receiving high praise for her portrayal of the late royal

So what do viewers think? Judging by reviews from audiences on social media so far, many are convinced that Kristen - who recently announced her engagement - is in with decent odds of bagging herself an Oscar for her performance. However, the film has also gone down a treat for its stunning costumes, soundtrack and portrayal of mental health too

Will you be watching Spencer?

As one movie fan wrote on Twitter: "SPENCER is simply masterful. It's like a haunting psychological horror masquerading as a biopic. Kristen Stewart is an absolute revelation. Just give her the Oscar now. Pablo Larraín's claustrophobic direction and Jonny Greenwood's stunning score heighten every single emotion."

Another said: "I didn't think it was possible but Kristen Stewart is somehow even BETTER in #Spencer than I envisioned, absolute immersion in role, this is 1000% Oscar-winning work, 1:1 odds." A third was equally wowed by the film, tweeting: "I highly doubt I will see a performance better than Kristen Stewart's in Spencer this year. Nor a better wardrobe!"

HELLO!'s own film critic James King was equally impressed by the film, writing in his review: "Spencer is an unusual, even eerie, look at a free spirit who feels trapped in a world of rules. Don’t expect The Crown and you’ll be rewarded with one of 2021’s most distinctive films."

