Outlander's Caitríona Balfe shares rare insight into home life with new baby The actress and her husband Tony welcomed a baby boy earlier this year

Outlander star Caitríona Balfe tends to keep her family life away from the spotlight but offered fans a glimpse into her life after becoming a mother for the first time.

The 42-year-old actress welcomed her first child with her music producer husband, Tony Gill, back in August and penning a first-person piece for The Wall Street Journal, she revealed that the family are "slightly nomadic" as they don't have one fixed abode but instead split their time across the UK.

WATCH: Outlander season six official teaser trailer

"Today, my husband, Tony, and I and our son are slightly nomadic. We split our time between Glasgow and London. When I'm working on Outlander, we're in Glasgow," she wrote.

"In Glasgow, we live in a lovely Edwardian terrace apartment with high ceilings and moldings," the Claire Fraser actress continued. "There's something beautiful about historic buildings. At home in Scotland, I often find myself wondering about the lives of people who lived there before us."

Caitríona and her husband welcomed their first baby in August

Caitríona and her music producer husband announced via social media on 18 August that they had welcomed a son whose name they have chosen not to reveal. Sharing a sweet photo of her baby son's hands on her Instagram feed, Caitríona wrote: "I've been off socials for a while as I was taking some time to enjoy cooking up this little human…"

Caitríona plays Clare Fraser in time travel drama Outlander

Her caption continued: "We are so grateful for this little soul… that he chose us as his parents. I'm in awe of him already and can't help stare and wonder at all the possibilities of who he will become, where he will go and what he'll do on the big adventure of his life."

Meanwhile, Caitríona also revealed that for the upcoming sixth season of Outlander, which was filmed across the first few months of 2021, they had to shoot scenes at very creative angles to hide her growing baby bump.

She appeared via live stream at the Outlander panel at New York Comic-Con earlier this month. Her co-star Sam Heughan, who appeared in person, explained: "When they knew. [Caitríona was pregnant], they had to really move everything around so we could shoot her out before she got too big… and she got big."

