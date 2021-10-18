Outlander's Sam Heughan makes surprise appearance at event - but fans aren't happy Fans had a lot to say about Sam's choice of team!

Outlander star Sam Heughan took to Instagram recently in support of American football team The Chicago Bears - and fans are not happy about it.

Posting an image of himself being interviewed by a reporter behind the Chicago Bears team flag, Sam wrote: "Let’s go @chicagobears !!

"So good to be back at Soldier Field, first team and game I ever saw was here in 2019. Let’s GO!!!! Da Bears!!"

The actor's followers were not impressed with his choice of football team and inundated the actor with messages of support for the opposing team, the Green Bay Packers – but it seems it was all in good faith! One person wrote: "Come on Sam, you’re rooting for the wrong team!" while another added: "You spelled let’s go Packers wrong."

Fans jokingly poked fun at Sam’s loyalty to the Bears, with one person writing: "Rarely do I disagree with ye, Sam, but this is the one I will never compromise," while another added: "Jamie would be a Packers fan!!!"

Packers fans weren't happy with Sam's choice of team

The passionate response from fans can be explained by the long-lasting rivalry between the Bears and Packers, two of the oldest teams in the National Football League. Sam travelled to Chicago to watch the 100-year-old rivalry live.

The star has been gearing up for the release of the upcoming series of Outlander, and excited fans last week by posting a teaser photo for season six. Sam captioned the photo: "Makes me want to burst into song…!!! Almost," and was met with amusing responses from fans.

One person wrote: "Sing it Sam!!’ While another added: "I think now we all need an Outlander musical episode." Many also expressed their excitement for the new series, which will be released early next year. One Outlander viewer wrote: "Love it Sam! Can’t wait!

The sixth season of Outlander will be released next year

The historical drama is expected to be released in early 2022 on the StarzPlay Channel and is moving away from being freely available on Amazon Prime. According to its website, StarzPlay is available via Amazon or through the StarzPlay app for £1.99 for the first six months and £4.99 after that.

