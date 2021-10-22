Sam Heughan posts snap from new venture - and his co-star had the best reaction! The Outlander star is enjoying life on the road!

Sam Heughan has been travelling across the East and West Coasts of America in a truck recently, visiting restaurants that are stocking his Whisky brand Sassenach Spirits.

The Outlander star took to Instagram to share images of himself posing with his whisky truck, which has his face printed across it, and his co-star had the best reaction!

The actor captioned the two images: "Been driving the Sassenach Truck on the East and West coast USA, visiting some of the great retailers and restaurants who are going to stock @sassenachspirits !

"Make sure you tag us if you see our Truck of Gold!"

His Outlander co-star, Graham McTavish, had the most hilarious reaction to the photos. He teased: "Did you remember to release the parking brake?" The actor, who plays Dougal Mackenzie in the Stars series, was flooded with laughing face emojis from fans reacting to his jibe.

Sam’s fans also had something to say about the photos. One person wrote: "Omg! I would have a heart attack if l saw Sam driving this truck! Hooray for anyone that does! Post your picture," while another added: "Be on the outlook for a Sassenach truck with a hot Scot on it!!!"

Sam has been travelling across two coasts of America in his truck

A third person commented: "I'll only order mine if the delivery person is this one," while another joked: "If I saw this in real life there is absolutely a 1000% chance I would drive off the road."

Many fans were asking Sam to make a detour from his route to visit them in their home states. One fan wrote; "Ummm can you drive that truck up to the great white north?!?! Word is they’re opening up the land boarders so we would gladly welcome you," while another added: "Bring it on to Texas, Sam!"

Sam was met with hilarious responses from fans

While Sam is enjoying life on the road, he is also gearing up for the upcoming release of Outlander season six. The new series is expected to arrive in early 2022 on the StarzPlay Channel.

