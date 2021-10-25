Heather Rae Young's wedding inspiration from fellow Selling Sunset star Christine Quinn It is still unknown whether Christine Quinn attended

Selling Sunset star Heather Rae Young married Tarek El Moussa on Saturday 23 October and we've spotted a few fabulous wedding features which reminded us of Christine Quinn's big day back in 2020.

Heather wore a gorgeous Galia Lahav wedding dress for her nuptials, the same designer as Christine – and both stars opted for unconventional black wedding cakes!

Heather showed off her jaw-dropping wedding via a series of photographs on her Instagram feed, as People magazine ran the professional shots exclusively. The breathtaking images on social media show Heather looking angelic in a lace wedding dress with long sleeves and a keyhole back.

Heather Rae Young is married!

One of the shots unveiled the couple's dramatic wedding cake which comprised of four black tiers and had gold leaf detailing and white orchids all over it. The cake table was a romantic display with twinkling tealights too!

When fellow star Christine tied the knot to Christian Richard back in 2020, it was an equally fabulous affair. She allowed her nuptials to be filmed for the hit Netflix show, pleasing so many Selling Sunset fans.

Heather opted for a black wedding cake

The couple had a Gothic-themed day in Downtown Los Angeles, and it was rumoured to have set them back around $1 million!

Christine's 8ft black wedding cake with a 'bleeding' centre was a major focal point of the day, as was her show-stopping black bridal gown.

Christine Quinn also had a black wedding cake

The statement Galia Lahav ballgown featured a sparkly sequin skirt and sheer lace bodice.

It is unclear whether Christine herself attended Heather and Tarek's wedding day, as she did share a glammed-up selfie in a show-stopping gold gown but she has yet to be seen in any bridal photographs.

Speaking to People, Heather revealed her feelings for Tarek: "We're best friends, we're true soulmates, and our love is so rare and so special. It's the love I've always dreamed of my whole life." Aww!

