Strictly 2021: Giovanni Pernice and Mosti Mabuse in tears following poignant routine

Strictly Come Dancing had everyone in tears on Saturday night following the most emotional routine from Rose Ayling-Ellis and Giovanni Pernice.

The couple danced a moving Couple's Choice and tears were flowing before Rose even took to the dancefloor as she and her mother spoke about how she wouldn't allow her deafness define or restrict her. The middle part of their dance was stunning as the music stopped playing, allowing viewers a glimpse into Rose's life. After the couple danced their routine, tears began to flow as Motsi Mabuse delivered an emotional speech and Anton du Beke was seen tearing up as well.

As Motsi's voice broke, she said: "In this case, I honestly feel like saying thank you. I think this was such a beautiful moment to include us in your world and for us to actually understand how important and how aware we all could be of each other genuinely everywhere.

"This was so special. Sometimes it's more than just marks and scores and dancing, sometimes it's just a moment."

Anton also started welling up as he called the routine "the greatest thing I've seen on the show".

Fans were similarly emotional, as one wrote: "I don't think a dance on Strictly has ever moved me to tears before. That was a beautiful performance from Rose and Giovanni."

Rose Ayling-Ellis and her dance partner Giovanni Pernice during their couples choice dance

A second added: "So I'm crying over that final dance as I think most people are. Rose and Gio are so very special. They deserve to win," and a third posted: "So proud of Rose and Gio I'm a blubbering mess."

As the pair were about to receive their scores, Rose gave a glowing tribute to her partner, and after they received a message from a school for deaf people, Giovanni returned the favour.

Also tearing up, the Italian dancer said: "What the judges just said, it's exactly how I feel every single day when I walk into the studio. The positivity that she gives me every day is out of this world, so I'm the one who's very thankful. Thank you so much."

The dancing duo then went on to receive a score of 39 for their routine, which put them second on the leaderboard.

The couple have scored well throughout the competition and during the show's Halloween week were given the earliest perfect score in the show's history.

