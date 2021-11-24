Tom Fletcher makes surprising return to Strictly Come Dancing rehearsals The star left on week nine with his partner, Amy Dowden

Tom Fletcher has announced that he is back in rehearsals with his dance partner, Amy Dowden, despite being eliminated from the Strictly Come Dancing competition.

Posting a photo of himself with Amy in the practise room on Instagram, he wrote: "We decided to KeeeEEEEP DANCING! After 11 weeks of dancing with each other every day the idea of not being in the training room this week felt too weird.

WATCH: Tom Fletcher makes fun of Amy's laugh following exit

"So we booked the studio that we would have rehearsed in for this week’s live show and spent the afternoon dancing old routines and trying a little of the quickstep we never got to do."

In a video, he added: "Hey everyone. So even though I was voted out of Strictly, we decided we would keep dancing like a pair of losers." Amy added: "We've done our waltz, our Tango, a Paso."

The pair shared a snap of themselves in rehearsals

Tom said: "My schedule is with Strictly and I had nothing else to do, and the kids are at school, so we thought, 'Why not?!'" Their Strictly co-stars were quick to comment, with Tess Daly writing: "Ahhhh love you two!" Sara Davies added: "I’m so jealous! I’m gonna make @aljazskorjanec come and dance with me too cos I miss it sooooooo much!" Dan Walker also praised the pair, writing: "You two are brilliant."

Chatting about his final dance on It Takes Two, Tom said: "I loved it. It was a really special one. I did it for my sister who is a musical theatre actor. It was the first time I had a real personal connection to the dance. It felt completely different dancing with an emotional connection like that so I loved it. The fact we got to do it twice was quite special and leaving on a dance that meant something to me was sort of perfect."

