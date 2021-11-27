I'm A Celebrity cancelled due to storm Arwen – details The ITV show will not be aired this weekend

The I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here! bosses have announced that the show will not air this weekend due to storm Arwen.

The official statement reads: "Owing to technical difficulties caused by extreme weather conditions in the area, there will be no new episodes of I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! this weekend (Saturday and Sunday)."

But those sad to miss their daily dose of the show will be pleased to learn that the time slots will be filled with compilation shows instead.

The statement went on to explain: "I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here! will be replaced tonight and tomorrow night in the ITV schedules by compilation shows (voiced by Ant & Dec) featuring best moments from previous series."

This comes after Friday's show was forced to be pre-recorded due to the adverse weather.

Ant and Dec will not host live shows this weekend

The channel confirmed in a statement that the show was taking "precautionary measures" to ensure safety of cast and crew in light of storm Arwen making its way across the UK. "Ant and Dec will record their links early evening and these will be played out during tonight's show," the statement explained.

It's not just the weather that's playing havoc with the show, coronavirus rules have also caused disruption.

The duo have kept spirits up on screen despite chaos behind the scenes

Contestant Richard Madeley was not allowed to continue on the show after a hospital trip required him to break his COVID 'bubble'. The rules meant that sadly his return to camp was not possible, and despite having a clean bill of health, he had to return home.

"Obviously I’m gutted to be leaving so soon but the safety of all the campmates is the number one priority. I’m incredibly excited to watch their journey continue…even more so at the prospect of being somewhere a little warmer than Gwrych Castle," Richard said.

