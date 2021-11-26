I'm a Celeb's Naughty Boy looks completely different in his first TV appearance The star made his television debut 14 years ago

Naughty Boy has caused some controversy since entering the I’m a Celeb castle and has divided viewers after he fell out with Frankie Bridge over the camp’s rice.

While this isn’t the DJ’s first time on a reality show, having appeared on X Factor: The Band and Pointless Celebrities, viewers may not know that Naughty Boy actually made his first television appearance on Deal or No Deal 14 years ago.

The music producer appeared as a contestant on the Channel 4 game show before he was famous, and he looks completely different! Naughty Boy, whose real name is Shahid Khan, can be seen looking fresh-faced in a green jumper and brown cap.

The star told presenter Noel Edmonds about his career aspirations. He said: "I've always had a natural ability to make melodies since I was a kid but I never really utilised it."

Noel replied: "You would very much like to use your love of music to help others?," to which Naughty Boy responded: "Yes, but could be a long way away but I’m allowed to dream."

After winning a huge sum of £44,000 on the show, it was later reported that the soon-to-be star had spent the money on recording equipment and created a studio in his mum’s shed.

Since then, Naughty Boy has worked with some of the biggest names in the music industry, including Beyoncé and Sam Smith. But before entering the I’m a Celeb castle, the DJ made it clear that he wanted viewers to get to know the real him behind the celebrity.

He said: "I am excited about going on I’m A Celebrity now. I want people to know the real me. I am not a celebrity at all. My music is the celebrity and now is the chance for me to show people what I am really like."

The star also opened up about caring for his mum, who suffers from dementia, and his aim to raise awareness about the condition. "I think it is important for people like myself to create awareness about it," he explained. "Dementia UK needs constant funding, and I am going to miss Mum the most whilst I am away in the Castle. I live with Mum, and I am used to seeing her all the time."

