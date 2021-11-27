I'm A Celebrity stars evacuated from castle as show remains in crisis The ITV show has stopped filming

Just hours after I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here! bosses announced that the show will not air this weekend due to storm Arwen, ITV has revealed that all the celebrities have been forced to leave the castle.

The official statement reads: "Whilst we get the production base back up and running after suffering technical issues due to the storm, we have removed the celebrities from the castle." Just hours prior, they released a statement to explain that the show would remain off air on Saturday and Sunday due to the ongoing bad weather.

"Owing to technical difficulties caused by extreme weather conditions in the area, there will be no new episodes of I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! this weekend (Saturday and Sunday)," the statement read.

But those sad to miss their daily dose of the show will be pleased to learn that the time slots have been filled with compilation shows instead.

Ant and Dec were forced to pre-record an episode due to the storm

The statement went on to explain: "I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here! will be replaced tonight and tomorrow night in the ITV schedules by compilation shows (voiced by Ant & Dec) featuring best moments from previous series."

This comes after Friday's show was forced to be pre-recorded due to the adverse weather.

The channel confirmed in a statement that the show was taking "precautionary measures" to ensure safety of cast and crew in light of storm Arwen making its way across the UK. "Ant and Dec will record their links early evening and these will be played out during tonight's show," the statement explained.

The storm has halted filming for the show

It's not just the weather that's playing havoc with the show, coronavirus rules have also caused disruption.

Contestant Richard Madeley was not allowed to continue on the show after a hospital trip required him to break his COVID 'bubble'. The rules meant that sadly his return to camp was not possible, and despite having a clean bill of health, he had to return home.

"Obviously I’m gutted to be leaving so soon but the safety of all the campmates is the number one priority. I’m incredibly excited to watch their journey continue…even more so at the prospect of being somewhere a little warmer than Gwrych Castle," Richard said.

