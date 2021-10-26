A Place in the Sun: the incredible way the stars celebrated presenter's birthday The stars celebrated in sunny Cyprus

A Place in the Sun stars Leah Charles-King and Scarlette Douglas celebrated Leah’s 28th birthday over the weekend by partying on a yacht in Cyprus while filming the upcoming series.

The pair enjoyed a weekend of celebrations which included a birthday meal and a day of sunbathing on a yacht.

WATCH: Jasmine Harman reveals where presenters stay when filming abroad

Leah, who is joining the new series of the home improvement show, took to Instagram to share her appreciation for Scarlette and the crew who organised her birthday bash.

Posting a series of snaps of her birthday celebrations, Leah wrote: "My heart is full… Last week was a dream.. not only was I (finally announced as the newest presenter of @aplaceinthesunofficial, it was also my (28th) birthday!! I’d like to thank you ALL for your well wishes, congratulations messages and birthday love...

"It's been overwhelming but well-received, and I’m so grateful. It’s been heartwarming to see your support for my new job too! I can’t wait for you to watch my first episodes next month!! S/O to the APITS crew and my girl, @missscardoug for making my birthday weekend in #Cyprus so amazing. I’ll never forget it. Now back to work.. on location!"

Leah posted pictures of the celebrations to Instagram

Scarlette Douglas also posted on Instagram to mark the special occasion. Sharing images of herself and Leah smiling in sunny Cyprus, Scarlette wrote: "Well it’s fair to say @leahcharlesking’s birthday was a success. Had the best time filming in Cyprus and it was made even better by celebrating this legend’s birthday! Known her for years but now have the pleasure of being partners in crime!"

The pair have been filming the new season of the Channel 4 show which starts in November. The hit series sees property experts help house-hunters find their dream holiday home overseas.

Scarlette also took to Instagram to share photos of the party

In Leah’s first episode, she will be helping retired teachers Carrie and Steve find their dream property in the town of Islantilla on Spain’s Costa de la Luz.

