True Story has clearly gone down well with Netflix users recently as the new show is currently sitting comfortably in the top ten trending list.

While plenty of fans are loving the limited series, which stars comedian Kevin Hart and Wesley Snipes, many have been left wondering whether the show is based on real life. We found out…

WATCH: The official trailer for Netflix's True Story starring Kevin Hart

What is Netflix's True Story about?

In True Story, Kevin plays Philadelphia-based actor and comedian, The Kid, a successful stand-up comic who goes on tour but takes a stop in his hometown, meeting up with his older brother Carlton (Wesley Snipes).

The pair go on a heavy night out but it ends in disaster when they wake up with a woman in their room who overdoses. The brothers then decide what to do, and The Kid is forced to decide how far he'll go to protect what he has.

Kevin Hart and Wesley Snipes in True Story

Is Neflix's True Story actually a true story?

Given the title and some broad plot points, many are assuming that Kevin Hart's True Story is based on his life, but this is not necessarily the case. Although the show depicts a successful comedian who has an older brother (which matches Kevin's life) the finer details are based on fiction.

However, there are underlying themes in the series that can be traced back to Kevin's life and the relationship with his real older brother, Robert.

The actors play brothers Carlton and Kid

The actor has spoken out about his relationship with his sibling in the past. In Kevin's other Netflix show, a documentary titled Don't [Expletive] This Up, he opened up about Robert's association with drug gangs in their youth before he was legally emancipated from the family by his mother.

Although this isn't referenced in True Story, a troubled bond between the two characters is hinted at. More recently, however, Robert and Kevin have a strong bond in real life, and often praise each other and support each other's work on social media.

What are fans making of Netflix's True Story?

Fans have been thoroughly enjoying True Story after it landed on Netflix last week. Plenty have been giving their verdict on social media, with one fan writing: "#TrueStory was an absolute masterpiece. Enjoyed it so much. Great acting and great production. Was left wishing it would continue it was that good! Good job Kev!" A second wrote: "True story was excellent. Kev, you are getting better and better with these dramatic roles. @wesleysnipes did his thing as well. I have to watch it again."

Meanwhile, fellow celebrities have been loving the show, too. Basketball player LeBron James tweeted: "If y'all haven't checked out #TrueStory yet on @netflix y'all are missing out!! It's by far one of the best shows out right now! @KevinHart4real my brother you killed that man!! Proud to call you my brother cause that performance was PHENOMENAL!!"

