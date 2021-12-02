Netflix confirms six beloved shows are leaving streaming platform – and fans aren't happy

Netflix has some of our favourite shows on demand, but unfortunately it looks like several of fan favourite programmes are being taken off the streaming platform in January 2022 – most notably the very much-loved sitcom New Girl.

While fans across the pond in US with be able to continue watching the adventures of Jess Day and her dysfunctional flatmates, the show will be taken down for Netflix in the UK, Europe and Australia. Much like Jess, following this new we just want to listen to Taylor Swift alone!

Unfortunately, New Girl isn't the only show with a huge fanbase that is set to leave Netflix, as Modern Family, Prison Break, How I Met Your Mother, Homeland and Sons of Anarchy will also taken off the service in early January. What on earth is going to be left?!

Fans have been upset to hear the news, with one tweeting: "New Girl leaving Netflix will be my last straw I'm so serious as if life couldn’t have gotten any worse," while another added: "New Girl leaving Netflix on New Year's Eve... 2022 is going to get very dark for me." A third person wrote: "NEW GIRL IS LEAVING NETFLIX ON THE 31ST OF DECEMBER THIS IS THE WORST NEWS I'VE EVER RECEIVED."

It's not all bad news for Netflix in 2022, and the streaming service's wildly popular series Stranger Things will be back for season four. While they have yet to confirm a release date, the show has completed filming, and the trailer hints that it will be released sometime over the summer. Watch this space!

