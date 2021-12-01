Viewers can't make up their mind about 'so bad it's good' new Netflix film A Castle For Christmas The new Netflix movie has generated plenty of talk online

New festive film A Castle for Christmas has already taken the top spot as Netflix's number one trending movie worldwide, despite only landing on the streaming site this week.

Starring Hollywood actress Brooke Shields and Cary Elwes, best known for his starring roles in The Princess Bride and Robin Hood: Men in Tights, the film tells the story of a bestselling New York author who journeys to Scotland to buy a crumbling castle - and has also generated plenty of talk online.

WATCH: Check out the trailer for A Castle For Christmas

Taking to Twitter to discuss the movie, it seems that many viewers were divided in their opinions on the film, although many came to the verdict that it fell into the category of "so bad it's good".

As one said: "Just watched A Castle For Christmas on Netflix. So so cheesy and a Scottish accent worse than Mel Gibson's in Braveheart but have to say it's so bad it's actually good, really enjoyed it especially the beautiful Scottish countryside & plenty of whisky drinking too."

Will you be watching A Castle For Christmas?

Another echoed this, writing: "It's hilarious. We enjoyed it. It takes a minute or two and quite a few bursts of 'WTF' before you settle into the surrealist pantomime Scotland that Netflix has created."

A third added: "Just watched A Castle For Christmas and it was cheesy AF but just what I needed! Lovely!"

However, plenty more fans were full of praise for the festive flick. "I can confirm A Castle for Christmas is simply an excellent film - a meet-cute, a castle, a case of mistaken identity and a love montage? in tartan? Simply what more could you want," someone wrote while another said. "Have just watched A Castle for Christmas. Absolutely loved it!!"

Are you going to give A Castle for Christmas a watch? As the official synopsis reads: "Famed author, Sophie Brown, travels to Scotland hoping to buy a small castle of her own, but the prickly owner, Duke Myles is reluctant to sell to a foreigner. Working to find a compromise, the pair constantly butt heads, but they just may find something more than they were expecting."

