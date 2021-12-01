I'm a Celebrity viewers seriously divided after heated row between Naughty Boy and Kadeena Cox Fans of the show are taking to Twitter

Naughty Boy found himself in yet another row over the cooking on Tuesday night's episode of I'm a Celebrity. The music producer got into a disagreement with Kadeena Cox over oxtail and the public are divided.

In the episode, the DJ and Paralympic athlete clashed after she tried to interfere with the cooking by offering her advice on how to cook oxtail.

With Naughty Boy the allocated chef for the night, he didn’t appreciate Kadeena's effort to help and told her: "Kadeena please, I'm just working it out," prompting his co-star to walk away from the cooking area

Speaking to Snoochie Shy soon after, Naughty remarked: "I’ve never cut oxtail before. I’ve not even got into it and Kadeena’s telling me, 'Naughty you need to…'"

Kadeena overheard the conversation and interrupted, saying: "If he's going to moan about it, just say it to me. I was just trying to help."

Viewers of the show were divided over the confrontation, with some suggesting that Naughty Boy should listen to Kadeena as she won Celebrity Masterchef earlier this year. One person tweeted: "Someone should tell that Naughty Boy fella that Kadeena actually won Celeb Masterchef."

Other fans of the show complained that Naughty Boy was being overly sensitive in his spat with Kadeena, with one person writing: "Can they just vote Naughty Boy out already! He's too sensitive and he always makes something out of nothing, especially when someone's trying to help him."

Viewers were divided over the spat between Naughty Boy and Kadeena

However, some viewers defended the music producer and said the athlete shouldn't have interfered. One person wrote: "Naughty Boy can literally do nothing right in some peoples eyes. Kadeena trying to interfere when he’s trying to cook and when he says to let him cook it’s all his fault?"

Fans of the ITV reality show were also divided over the public vote which resulted in Naughty Boy being chosen for the next trial. Many people took to Twitter to predict that the musician will walk out of the show in Wednesday night's episode. One person tweeted: "Naughty boy getting ready for his 'my time here is done' speech," while another added: "#NaughtyBoy selected for the trial again… Who would bet against him saying 'my time is up, I need to leave' on tomorrow's show?"

More viewers had plenty of support for Naughty Boy. One person took to Twitter, writing: "After reading the comments, it seems like I’m the only one who loves @NaughtyBoyMusic. Why has everyone got an issue with him?" While another encouraged the DJ to leave the show, claiming that the public is bullying him: "If I was Naughty Boy, I'd refuse to do the next trial instead of threatening to quit again. At this point, it's clear the public is bullying him with the votes, and they're gonna vote him out the first chance they get."

