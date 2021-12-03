Michelle Keegan has been asked to do Strictly 'a few times' and her reason for saying no may surprise you The former soap star isn't keen to take part in the BBC ballroom show

Every year, Strictly Come Dancing sees an array of talented soap stars put their dancing skills to the test, but there is one popular former Coronation Street actress that you will never see take part in the show.

Speaking on The Jonathan Ross Show, Michelle Keegan revealed that despite being asked a "few times" over the years, she has always turned the opportunity down.

Making the surprise revelation on The Jonathan Ross Show, Brassic star said: "I have a few times [been asked]. But for me, it's the live audience… it's a skill. It takes a lot of dedication and skill."

She added that she was even nervous when her husband Mark Wright competed on the show back in 2014. At the time, the former The Only Way Is Essex star was partnered with professional dancer Karen Hauer and made it to the final, placing fourth.

Michelle's husband Mark Wright took part in the show back in 2014

"He did it like five years ago. It's the music before it happens and the audience is really quiet and the lights come on. My heart was in my mouth for him," she said. "I couldn't be on the dance floor, too scared, too nervous."

Although Michelle isn't so keen to take part, the BBC show may have found its first contestant for the 2022 series. Appearing on the chat show back in November, documentary maker Louis Theroux opened up about how he'd love to take part in a reality show – and it sounds like the dancing competition is at the top of his list.

"I like to do something like that once in a while. You have to pick it carefully. I've seen it. I haven't got a brilliant voice, I've got a very narrow range in which I can hold a tune," he told host Jonathan Ross, adding: "I like to think I'm a good dancer. I know I've had too many drinks when I'm in the kitchen dancing [...] And that's where it happens and I start thinking I should really go on Strictly [Come Dancing]."

