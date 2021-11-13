We are so excited to see what Kai Widdrington and his celebrity partner AJ Odudu have in store for us this weekend on Strictly Come Dancing. After wowing pretty much everyone with their Charleston last week, the pair are set to perform a Paso Doble – and we have a feeling it's going to be brilliant.

But away from the show and ballroom dancing, Kai, who joined the Strictly family as a new pro dancer for this series, clearly has a great bond with his family. Get to know his relatives here…

WATCH: Kai Widdrington and AJ Odudu spark romance rumours with hidden mic clip

Who are Kai Widdrington's parents?

Last week, Strictly viewers were given a glimpse of Kai's dad when Claudia mentioned he was watching the audience. After being shown on TV, some viewers picked up on Kai's dad famous status as a former footballer!

Kai's dad, Tommy, is a former sportsman who played in the English Football League, making over 372 appearances in his 15-year career. Tommy no longer plays professionally but works as a manager. It seems his dad was a big influence on Kai, who nearly signed onto a contract within the Premier League at the age of 12, but turned it down to instead pursue a career in dancing, and we're so glad he did!

Kai also has a close bond with his mum, Candice, and shared a sweet message to her on Instagram for her birthday recently. He wrote in the caption: "Happy birthday my beautiful mother," alongside a red love-heart emoji as he shared a number of throwback snaps alongside his mum and other members of his family. How cute!

Kai with his mum and siblings

Who are Kai Widdrington's siblings?

It's thought that Kai has two siblings, one sister and one brother. Not much is known publicly about Kai's sister, but his younger brother Theo is obviously talented, too. Unlike Kai, Theo went onto play football professionally and currently plays for Havant & Waterlooville FC.

What else is there to know about Kai's family?

Kai and his Strictly partner AJ have been setting the rumour mill into over drive recently with reports suggesting that they are an item. While the pair are yet to confirm if romance is on the cards, AJ did reveal that she has met Kai's family. She told the Daily Star: "I met Kai's mum and had a conversation with her on FaceTime, then I met his brother and I've met his sister. I'm so excited. Honestly, Kai has got such a lovely family. I've met them all now. Meeting the parents!"

