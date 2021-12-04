Giovanni Pernice teases Rose Ayling-Ellis about her appearance in unseen video The BBC have released new footage

While it's all smiles, sequins and professionalism on the Strictly Come Dancing dancefloor, behind the scenes there are lots of bloopers and funny moments – including one where Giovanni Pernice and Rose Ayling-Ellis have a laugh about her "chins".

READ: Giovanni Pernice responds to fans' claims suggesting Rose Ayling-Ellis has 'changed' him

Giovanni teased his partner Rose, claiming she had multiple chins in a pose she pulled while dancing. He candidly said: "I can see all of your chins" and then proceeded to jokingly count them out: "15,17, 18." As they giggled together, he said: "I love that."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Rose Ayling-Ellis almost breaks down in tears during chat with Giovanni Pernice on It Takes Two

The actress tried to make Giovanni do the same by pushing his head backwards, while they both laughed.

She did get her own back on the dancer though when she announced that he has "Gollum feet" when he was rehearsing barefoot. It looks like the banter level backstage is just as fierce as the dancing on Saturdays – ouch!

The BBC have released bloopers footage

These clips come from the BBC's newly released bloopers reel, which is a collection of the funniest outtakes from the current Strictly cast, along with the reactions of the couples watching the moments back.

MORE: Strictly's Janette Manrara defends Dan Walker's place in quarter final

READ: Strictly's Rose Ayling-Ellis makes candid comment about Giovanni Pernice - and it'll melt your heart

Rose made a comment about Giovanni's feet

The selection showed trips, tumbles and many hysterical moments from the many hours that the dancers and celebrities spend perfecting the routines.

It included the moment Dan Walker's professional dance partner Nadiya Bychkova told him: "Chest over your balls," before quickly clarifying that she meant the balls of his feet!

Dan Walker's partner Nadiya was in fits of laughter in the clips

Another moment captured on camera from the couple was when Nadiya couldn't contain her laughter long enough to even start a run through after Dan declared himself "so sexy" holding a very awkward pose.

There was also a time where Johannes Radebe and John Whaite failed to work a gramophone record player and one where Kai Widdrington jokingly declared it was time to "Get Gorka on the phone" when he pinged his back during a lift with AJ Adudu.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.