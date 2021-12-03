True Story on Netflix starring Kevin Hart and Wesley Snipes has been sitting comfortably in the top 10 trending shows and films, so it's clearly gone down well with viewers.

The comedian, who also served as executive producer for the miniseries, has been praised for his more serious performance in the title, which sees him play the lead character, Kid. But others have been blown away by True Story's ending and that shock twist. Fancy a lowdown of what happened in the finale? Here's our explanation of the ending, but warning! Spoilers ahead…

WATCH: Netflix's True Story - see the official trailer

What happened at the end of True Story?

True Story kept viewers gripped throughout. The drama focuses on Kid and Carlton (Kevin and Wesley's respective characters), two brothers who find themselves embroiled in a scandal involving a woman named Daphne, who was presumed dead by Kid when he wakes up in his hotel room lying next to hear 'dead' body. Not knowing how this could have happened, the brothers seek to cover their tracks.

However, as episodes move on – viewers come to learn that "Daphne" is not in fact dead, or called Daphne for that matter. It transpires that Carlton has teamed up with his girlfriend Simone, who was pretending to be Daphne, in order to scam Kid for money. Simone and Carlton enlist the help of a gangster named Ari, who demands millions of dollars from Kid to cover up the fake death – it's this money that the couple had their eyes on.

Have you watched True Story?

But, in true TV style, things veer off track and Kid ends up murdering Ari and hides his body. Soon after, the police launch an investigation and the brothers find themselves being blackmail by a fan who tapes their disposal of Ari's body. At this point, the two are knee-deep in trouble.

Seeing no way out, especially after Ari's brothers come to find them, Kid ends up getting the fan killed before going on to shoot Ari's brothers. In a shock moment in the finale, Kid then shoots his own brother after finding out about his scam, and stages his death to look like Carlton was killed by Ari's brothers. The show then ends with Kid giving a TV interview about his brother's desperate need to cover his crimes – pinning the crimes on Carlton.

What did you think of the ending?

What are fans saying about the ending of True Story?

Suffice to say, fans were pretty shocked watching the final moments of True Story. One person tweeted: "Wow... just watched True Story on Netflix @KevinHart4Real what a crazy ending…! #Netflix #TrueStory."

A second said: "Highly recommend checking out #TrueStory on @netflix. I binged the whole thing in one sitting. This is by far one of the favorite performances I've seen from @KevinHart4real!! Very appealing and THE ENDING. PHENOMENAL WORK." A third wrote: "So intense!! The ending!! Great job @KevinHart4real… much more than a comedian! Hope to see more of your versatility! If you haven’t watched #truestory…A MUST SEE!"

Is True Story based on real life?

Given the title and some broad plot points, many are assuming that Kevin Hart's True Story is based on his life, but this is not necessarily the case – particularly when it comes to the ending! Although the show depicts a successful comedian who has an older brother (which matches Kevin's life) the finer details and main plot points are purely fictional.

