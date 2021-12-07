Strictly's James Jordan reveals why Rose Ayling-Ellis and Giovanni Pernice didn't deserve four tens Do you think they deserved a perfect score?

Strictly Come Dancing stars Rose Ayling-Ellis and Giovanni Pernice have been wowing viewers on the hit dance competition, and nearly received a perfect score for their American Smooth, with only Craig Revel Horwood giving the pair a nine, leaving them with a score of 39.

Chatting to HELLO! for their Strictly column, James and Ola Jordan opened up about why the dance didn't actually deserve a perfect score, with James explaining: "Rose's performance wasn't our favourite she has done. We've watched her dance before and thought 'that was flawless' and 'that deserves four 10s'. Last night, I didn't feel that - it wasn't one of her epic performances. It rightly deserved its place at the top of the leaderboard though.

"I do agree with Craig's decision to give both Rhys and Rose a 9 instead of a 10. I loved both dances. I thought choreographically, the costumes, the music and the performances were exquisite, but both dances had something missing."

Ola added: "I loved Rose and Giovanni's dance. There were a couple of choreographic moments in there that I didn't think were necessary, but it certainly pushed the boundaries."

Rose and Giovanni performed the American Smooth

James also spoke about his concerns with Rose and Giovanni's terrifying 'leap of faith' move, saying: "I always preferred to keep it clean and safe with my celebrities. I didn't think that 'leap of faith' lift was needed in such a stunning American Smooth - though I can see why it impressed the judges."

James and Ola opened up about the show

Plenty of viewers think that Giovanni and Rose are on course to win the hit show, including former pro AJ Pritchard. Chatting to Radio Times, he said: "I think right now it still has to be where my heart is with Rose. I feel like she’s got such a connection and when you see her on TV you kind of feel like ‘Oh, I know Rose like a family would know Rose’.

"She’s just so open and shows her emotions and that’s really nice to see and I think some of the others are finding it hard to kind of relax and just show who they actually are."

