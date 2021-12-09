The excitement for the new Downton Abbey film is building and we cannot wait to see its return to the big screen. Ahead of the sequel, which is due for release in March, the stars of the show have made a very special announcement – they are going to be meeting their fans for a brilliant cause.

The official Instagram account for Downton Abbey shared a heartwarming video on Wednesday showing the beloved cast in costume telling die-hard fans about the news. The caption read: "YOU could win a trip to meet the cast at the film premiere of #DowntonAbbey: A New Era!"

WATCH: See the official trailer for the new Downton movie

In the clip, cast members including Jim Carter, Laura Carmichael and Hugh Bonneville and more could be seen addressing followers. "Pardon for the intrusion, but we have a rather urgent question for you," began Laura, who plays Lady Edith Crawley.

Jim, who plays Mr Carson, continued: "Would you like to meet up with us all at the premiere of the upcoming Downton Abbey film?" before Michelle Dockery continued to explain how followers could enter. The franchise is teaming up with Omaze for the cause which will support ill children and their families.

Hugh Bonneville and Michelle Dockery are set to return for the sequel

It's safe to say fans were over the moon by the post. One person said: "Ohhhhh... I Love them so much. Never will get tired of rewatching old episodes and thank you for giving us new ones!"

A second fan added: "Me me me!!! I need to! Me and my BFF are long term fans!!!!" as a third wrote: "Oh my goodness what an amazing opportunity!!!!"

The follow-up to the hugely successful 2019 movie adaption of the ITV period drama was originally planned for Christmas - however, delays in production have forced the date to be pushed back by three months and is set for release on 18 March in UK cinemas.

The first film, which was created by screenwriter Julian Fellowes, followed a royal visit from the King and Queen of England to the Crawley family and Downton staff, and ended with a ball fit for the royals.

