Dan Walker opened up about who he wants to win Strictly this year after he and his partner Nadiya Bychkova were eliminated from the show following the quarter final.

The BBC Breakfast co-host shared his feelings about other contestants on the show during a Q&A in his Instagram Stories on Thursday – and many viewers are sure to have agreed with him!

The star received a number of questions about his time on Strictly and his newfound love of dance, including one about his favourite dance by another competitor, which was when Dan revealed who he had been supporting during the whole series.

The question read: "Favourite Strictly dance this series? (Can't be one of yours)." The dad-of-three replied: "This by a mile," alongside an image of Rose and Giovanni's Couple's Choice routine, which touched many viewers' hearts.

Tagging the two performers, Dan added: "I have voted for her every week from the start."

The star has supported Rose and Giovanni every week

The presenter is certainly not on his own in his support for Rose, who is a definite fan favourite – as is Giovanni, who has made it to the final more than once, but never lifted the Glitterball.

However, they will have strong competition from John Whaite and Johannes Radebe and (injury permitting) AJ Odudu and Kai Witherington, their fellow finalists.

Dan also received a lot of viewer support and was clearly thrilled to make it to the quarter final. Sadly, however, he won't be joining his fellow stars on the Strictly live tour.

Dan and Nadiya impressed viewers during the series

But the reason isn't because he doesn't want to, or that there had been a "backlash" to his continued success on the show, as he was quick to explain following inaccurate newspaper reports.

The 44-year-old wrote on Instagram last week: "I have too many work commitments and I want to be at home after spending so much longer on the actual show than I ever expected. I'm sure it'll be amazing - as usual."

