Inside Dan Walker's private 20-year marriage with uni sweetheart Sarah

Dan Walker and his wife Sarah are approaching their 20th wedding anniversary – congratulations to the happy couple! While the BBC Breakfast star may be busy competing in Strictly Come Dancing, we're sure he'll make time to celebrate the huge relationship milestone.

Dan and Sarah now live in Sheffield with their three children: Susanna, Jessica and Joe. Although the TV star tends to keep his family out of the public eye, we've rounded up everything we know about their fairytale relationship, which began at university…

When did Dan and Sarah meet?

Dan and Sarah share three children

Dan and Sarah met in 1999 when they were both studying at the University of Sheffield, where Dan graduated with a Masters degree in broadcast journalism.

The couple have since set up their family home in South Yorkshire, located not too far from the BBC offices in Salford. But his decision to live in the area was actually driven by sentimental reasons, as he told the Mail Online in 2018: "My wife Sarah and I moved to Sheffield last year because it's played a big part in our lives. We both studied here and it's where I began broadcasting."

When did Dan and Sarah get married?

The couple dated for two years before tying the knot in 2001, although no photos or details have been released of their wedding.

What has Dan said about his marriage to Sarah?

The family live in Sheffield

Since performing on Strictly, he has shared a rare photo with his wife and three kids – who all had their identities hidden – as they enjoyed dinner with his dance partner Nadiya Bychkova.

Dan also dedicated his romantic Viennese Waltz to Sarah and revealed it was a sentimental routine since it was performed to her favourite song, She’s Always A Woman by Billy Joel. "I'm just going to gush over her for a moment," he said to Claudia Winkleman after his performance. "Because she's one of those people, the more you know her the more you love her.

The BBC Breakfast star tends to keep his wife and children's identities private

"And I've known her and loved her for over half my life." As the camera focused on her, Dan continued: "There she is, she's absolutely amazing, she's such a special person and I love her to bits. I hope she enjoyed that because we really loved it."

The 44-year-old also regularly marks their anniversary and Valentine's Day with glimpses inside their relationship. Last year, to celebrate 19 years of marriage, Dan shared an image of a pair of golf shoes on Instagram as he quipped, "One of the secrets to nearly 20 years of marriage… Golf shoes for #Valentines Day," along with a laughing face emoji.

