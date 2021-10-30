Janette Manrara hints at Aljaž Škorjanec's future on the show We'd love to see them as a husband and wife duo!

Janette Manrara has opened up about how much she loves her presenting role on It Takes Two, and revealed that her husband Aljaž Škorjanec might well join her one day!

Chatting to HELLO! at the Pride of Britain awards, Janette admitted that she had no idea who might win the series which year, explaining: "All the couples are so good this year… Obviously [I'm rooting for] Sara and Aljaz! But I'm not allowed favourites as I'm doing It Takes Two but I think it's one of those years where it could go to anyone… it's going to be interesting to see where it's going to go."

The former dancing pro continued: "I feel like I've found my home in It Takes Two… I miss dancing in Strictly but I feel so at home, I always said the dream would be to present and presenting that it involves dancing, and that's what it is!"

Chatting about whether Aljaz might join her one day, she continued: "Watch this space, who knows! Next year we're coming back together and doing our tour… so dancing is always going to be a part of my life."

The couple married in 2017

Although Janette is loving her presenting role, she recently revealed that she was still honing her dancing skills simply because it is something she loves to do.

Sharing a post of herself in rehearsals, she captioned: "Got back to it a little today. A little rusty but loved it. Always keep working on yourself and your passions. Growth and development are not only good for your specific goals, but for our overall wellbeing and mental health. Someone asked me, 'What are you practising for? And I responded, 'Myself.'"

