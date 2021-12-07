Janette Manrara dazzles fans as she unveils brand-new look We're in love with this!

We've been loving having Janette Manrara on our screens as the host of It Takes Two, but we might not recognise her when she next appears as she's had a major transformation.

DISCOVER: Strictly body envy! How the professionals get their incredible bodies

Usually the professional dancer has some luscious shoulder-length locks, but on Tuesday she revealed to fans that she had opted to go for a bob style over the winter season, in order to keep her "cute" style. Fans had no idea that the presenter was planning the surprise transformation and even earlier on Tuesday she'd made a post with her long hair as she hung out with former Strictly stars Emma Weymouth and Sara Davies.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Janette Manrara shows off incredible hair transformation

Captioning her photo, she wrote: "Chopped it for the winter! Loving my super #AngledBob by @lucajoneshair at @kitchhair! Now I can wear a scarf and big cozy coat, and keep my cute hairstyle throughout the day!

SEE: Janette Manrara fought back tears after first Strictly interview with husband Aljaz Skorjanec

EXCLUSIVE: Janette Manrara's family plans with husband Aljaz Skorjanec revealed

She added: "Love it! Thank you so much!!"

And her fans were unanimous in their support for the look, as they all headed to the comments to gush over the beautiful haircut.

Her former dance partner on the show, Dr. Ranj Singh enthused: "LOVE IT!!!" while another fan said: "Oh wow! That's beautiful Janette! I love it!"

Janette showed off a bold new look

A third commented: "Omg I love it!! It suits you so much Janette!" and a fourth added: "Gorgeous, I'm toying with the idea of this style myself, great mix of short and mid length, gorgeous on you."

SEE: Janette Manrara looks effortlessly beautiful during special date with Aljaz Skorjanec

MORE: Janette Manrara stuns in bold all-leather look ahead of exciting project

And many others posted flame and heart emojis to show their love for her new style.

Janette started hosting It Takes Two this year

We're sure the look will definitely get the approval of her husband Aljaz Skorjanec, who last week treated the star to a night out at a Winter Wonderland.

MORE: Janette Manrara reveals the moment she first fell in love with husband Aljaž Škorjanec

READ: Strictly's Janette Manrara diet confession is totally bananas

Janette made sure to wrap up warm in a gorgeous tan puffer coat and a black bobble hat. She seemed to have decided against going for some gloves, but she was holding a warm coffee – which was sure to be keeping her hands nice and toasty!

Aljaz had also made sure to dress weather appropriately, wearing a black puffer jacket over a black top, complete with a bobble hat that matched his wife's.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.