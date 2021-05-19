The Staircase star gives update on new Colin Firth true-crime drama The new drama is adapted from the Netflix docu-series

The Staircase is one of the most popular true-crime docuseries there is, so when it was announced that the Netflix show would be transformed into a dramatised series, fans were ecstatic.

MORE: Is Amy Adams' new Netflix thriller The Woman in the Window worth watching?

The news was made even more exciting by its stellar cast, which consists of Colin Firth, Toni Collette and Rosemary DeWitt. And now, one star of the show has given a major update on its production.

Appearing on Wednesday's Lorraine, Australian actress Toni (Knives Out, Stowaway) revealed that filming for the new HBO show will start very soon.

Loading the player...

WATCH: See the trailer for Colin's next big film, Supernova

"I leave to film in Atlanta, Georgia in a few weeks and I'm very excited about doing it," she began. "It's an amazing cast and fascinating story and, in fact, it kind of encompasses the making of the documentary in the dramatised version."

The About A Boy star also opened up about working with Colin for the series: "I don't know Colin, I met him years ago at a dinner, but everyone says he's just so normal and so lovely. I think it'll be fun, I'm excited!"

Colin will appear as the lead role, real-life novelist Michael Peterson, who was accused of killing his wife Kathleen Peterson at their home in North Carolina in 2001. True-crime fanatics will be familiar with the story as not only has it been covered by a number of podcasts, but it was also the subject of the hugely popular Netflix series.

MORE: A Bridgerton spin-off series about young Queen Charlotte in the works - and it sounds brilliant

MORE: Supernova: everything you need to know about Stanley Tucci and Colin Firth film

Toni Collette's appears alongside Colin Firth in the new series

The series will be directed by Antonio Campos, who served as a producer on American Crime Story: The Assassination of Gianni Versace and directed Tom Holland's 2020 Netflix hit The Devil All the Time.

Speaking about the new show, he said in a statement: "This has been a project I have been working on in one way or another since 2008.

"It's been a long and winding road, but well worth the wait to be able to find partners like HBO Max, Annapurna, co-showrunner Maggie Cohn and the incredible Colin Firth to dramatize such a complex true-life story."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.