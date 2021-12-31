Stay Close star Richard Armitage reveals unusual way he spends New Year's Eve The actor opened up about how his New Year's Eve plans

Richard Armitage fans have been given a major treat as his new Harlan Coben series, Stay Close, has finally landed on the streaming service. The new drama was released on New Year's Eve – but it doesn't look like the actor will be sitting down to watch, as he revealed the very unusual way he spends the holiday.

MORE: Stay Close star Richard Armitage reveals major twists as he returns to Harlan Coben's world

Chatting to HELLO! ahead of the new series, he explained: "I will be watching fireworks at the bottom of a mountain in Park City, and on New Year's Day it's a tradition which I've had to dispense with because of COVID, but I I usually start the year at the top of the mountain and ski down.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Richard Armitage talks Stay Close

"And I do it because I was so sick of waking up with a really bad hangover and feeling a little bit depressed. I decided to start the new year on a high, get to the top of a mountain, breathe the air, and just start with really good intentions. So that's what I'll be doing. I've waited for too many night buses in the rain, it's not fun!" Sounds amazing to us!

MORE: Stay Close star Richard Armitage reveals sweet family traditions

MORE: Fans have same complaint about new Netflix film The Unforgivable

Fans have been quick to discuss what they think of the new series, with one writing: "I've watched one episode so far and really enjoyed it. I just want to cry for Ray, poor soul." Another added: "#StayClose Episode 2 am hooked already. Harlan Coben does it again."

Have you started watching Stay Close yet?

So what is the series about? The series follows four people whose pasts come back to haunt them, including working mum Megan, photographer Ray, Detective Broome and an old friend of Megan's, Lorraine. The synopsis reads: "As the past comes back to haunt them, threatening to ruin their lives and the lives of those around them, what will be their next move?"

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.