The Crown star Jason Watkins and wife Clara pay heartbreaking tribute to late daughter Maud

Jason Watkins and his wife, Clara Francis, have paid a loving tribute to their late daughter Maud, who tragically passed away 11 years ago aged two from sepsis. Taking to Twitter, Jason shared a beautiful photo of his daughter, and wrote: "On this day, eleven years ago, we lost our beautiful daughter Maude. I still can’t believe it, even now... My wife @clarabetsy has said it all on Instagram @clarabetsyfrancis."

Clara shared a video of Maud playing in the park, and wrote that it had taken her over ten years since her daughter's death to be able to watch videos of her. Her caption read: "I am shocked at my naivety, flippantly filming those fleeting snippets of life, thinking one day, in the far away future we would sit round and laugh at your funny little gremlin walk, your droopy bunches. What a fool I am to have had so much faith in this arbitrary world. What an idiot. But how could I have known that there would be a limit on the number of videos?"

Clara shared a video of her daughter on Instagram

She continued to explain how it felt looking at photos of Maud, writing: "Each time I saw your realness in that image, the empty space would smash me in the face, take my breath away, make me howl like a lonesome wild wolf." Clara concluded the post writing: "One thing is true and that is my love for you, the love I carry with me every second, minute, hour, day, week, month, YEAR of my life that sustains. I Love you eternally my Maudie."

Maude was the actor's second child with wife Clara Francis. She was just two-and-a half when a persistent cough and consequent respiratory problems prompted two visits to a hospital, where she was initially diagnosed with croup.

Maud passed away from sepsis in 2011

Previously speaking to The Telegraph, Jason said: "I found Maude dead in her bed one morning. She had flu but she died of sepsis. It was around the time of the winter vomiting bug and we took her to hospital twice but her flu symptoms masked the sepsis and she went undiagnosed."

