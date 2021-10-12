McDonalds and Dodds announces major news about season three – and welcomes Outnumbered star The sweet crime drama is coming back for season three!

We're ready to cosy up on a Sunday night and tune into our favourite detective drama, as ITV has confirmed that McDonald & Dodds has started filming season three – and has confirmed that Outnumbered star Claire Skinner is joining the cast as Chief Superintendent Ormond!

Speaking about her role in the new series, Claire said: "I'm a huge fan of McDonald & Dodds so I'm delighted to be joining the cast as Chief Superintendent Ormond. Ormond is a quietly intimidating character, so she'll be keeping McDonald & Dodds on their toes throughout this new series."

Season three will see the detective duo return to Bath for four standalone films, but what will they be about? The synopsis for the first film reads: "A young woman is found dead sitting in a deckchair in broad daylight in one of Bath’s most beautiful and populated parks. Why did this woman die with a smile on her face?" Intriguing!

The upcoming series will also welcome some brilliant guest stars, including Jonathan Creek's Alan Davies, Waking the Dead star Holly Aird, and Corrie star Catherine Tyldesley.

Jason stars in the ITV drama

Jason has previously opened up about his love for his character, and the show, saying: "Dodds and McDonald learn from each other. Dodds learns that trying to be assertive is not a bad thing, and maybe she has to take her foot off the gas and think, 'Is there another way around this?'"

Tala added: "There have always been women on screen but often they have been there to support the storyline of the men. However, the women in McDonald and Dodds are very much part of it. They are there to support the story, not support another character's storyline."

