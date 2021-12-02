It was a very sad and difficult day for Tracee Ellis Ross when she took a step back from her comedic genius to deliver a painful farewell.

In an emotional post, the daughter of Diana Ross was overcome with feelings as she shared photos from the wrap party of her show, Black-ish.

Tracee and the cast have known the day was coming as the eighth season of the hit series will be their last. But it appears it was even more of a heartfelt goodbye than she had imagined it would be.

WATCH: Tracee Ellis Ross' emotional reunion with her father

Alongside a photo of her with her co-star, Anthony Anderson, and several other photos and videos from the party, she wrote: "It is so hard to say goodbye to the @blackishabc family. But, I leave full of joy and pride.

"It was an honor to go to work every day, to create our hilarious and important show. We changed the landscape of modern primetime television.

"It is more than a notion to keep rising above the limiting ideas people have for black women. To keep feeling the hits and to keep being free and shining anyway. Blackish was a place where I could shine and be free.

Tracee Ellis Ross bid a sad farewell to her hit show Black-ish

"Let this show be a promise of what is to come, let the space we leave in our departure be an invitation for an eternity of black women leads who reflect the truth of who we are in the world and more shows that shift the narrative so that we can be seen in our fullness, and reflected as the important, loving, powerful humans that we are.

"@blackishabc’s farewell season premieres January 4, 2022. #blackish."

And that's a wrap!

Fans were heartbroken to be reminded that this is the end of the road for Black-ish and commented: "You made history Tracee!! So Proud!!" and another added: "Wowowow we are not ready for thissss," while a third said: "Already? No."

Plenty more shared crying emojis and promised to tune in for the eighth and final season in the new year.

