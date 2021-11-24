Black-ish star Tracee Ellis Ross brings fans to tears with show update Say it ain't so!

Tracee Ellis Ross left her social media followers pleading with her when she gave an update on her show, Black-ish, which they simply aren't ready for.

The much-loved actress took to Instagram with a message about the long-running TV series and her social media followers couldn't take it.

Black-ish is approaching its last season and to mark the upcoming new season, Tracee posted a video of what the cast looked like when they started and what they look like today.

She wrote: "How it started, how it’s ending! Start your new year off with @blackishabc’s farewell season premiere on Jan 4, and watch seasons 1-7 on @hulu! #blackish."

The promotional photos were a touch of nostalgia for fans of the show who don't want it to end.

They commented: "Just bring the show back @abcnetwork @disneyplus," and, "I'm not ready for y'all to leave yet." Others shared crying emoji faces and more said: "It is one of my favorite shows," and, "please don't let it end."

It was all too much for fans!

There were hashtags of #wasnotready and one particularly poignant message read: This show will go down in History as a Classic! Up there with "Good Times, The Jefferson, A Different World, Martin" and the list goes on and on. Thank you for years of excellence."

Black-ish announced last spring that season eight would be its last.

Its creator, Kenya Barris issued a statement which read: "To all the people in the world I love, honor, respect and care for it is both exciting and bittersweet to share that Black-ish been renewed by ABC for its eighth… and final season.

Black-ish is entering its final season

"In this day and age it is rare to get to decide when your show should come to an end, and we are grateful along with ABC to be able to make this final season exactly what we'd hoped for – and to do it with the entire and amazingly stellar cast coming back to close this chapter out with us the right way!"

