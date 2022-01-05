Stacey Solomon reveals Loose Women future following maternity leave

Stacey Solomon has revealed that she is set to return to work three months after welcoming her baby daughter, Rose. Sharing an update on Instagram, she wrote: "Actually so emotional at how quickly Rose is growing. I got hardly anything done to be honest because I just wanted to play with her… I love my job so so much but oh my gosh I’m sad that my maternity leave is almost over. I feel so nervous to go back."

MORE: Stacey Solomon reveals 'strict' house rules at £1.2m home Pickle Cottage

She added: "I’m actually so sad that three months has gone by already. I’m so grateful to have had these beautiful months but why oh why does it go so quick… It’s been the most magical three months Rose. I can still smell your newborn smell and I’m so grateful to still be boobing with you."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Stacey Solomon reveals baby Rose's adorable habit

She also shared a selfie of herself holding her beautiful baby in Rose's pink bedroom, and captioned the snap: "Three Whole Months. How did this happen Rose? Three wonderful months of loving you. My daughter. My Rose. Now can we please just stop time for a little while my heart can’t take it."

Stacey's celebrity pals were quick to comment, with Mollie King writing: "She is just so cute and you look so happy." Bake Off star Laura Adlington added: "Lovely to see you looking so happy. Rose is such a beaut."

MORE: Stacey Solomon left heartbroken after sad family death on Boxing Day

MORE: Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash share exciting wedding update

As well as Rose, the presenter and author shares two-year-old Rex with her fiancé, actor Joe Swash, and is a proud mum to sons Zachary, 13, and Leighton, nine, from previous relationships. Stacey previously revealed that she thinks Rose looks like her son Zachary, writing: "The older Rose gets the more I think she looks like Zachy! At first she looked like Rex's baby twin but I think she's changing?"

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.