Death in Paradise's Josephine Jobert shows off her toned abs in crop top The star recently finished filming the hit BBC show

Josephine Jobert might have finished filming the latest series of Death in Paradise, but work hasn't stopped for the talented French actress.

MORE: See the cast of Death in Paradise at the start of their careers

On Sunday, the 36-year-old star, who plays DS Florence Cassell in the hit series, shared a short video with her Instagram fans – and wow!

Loading the player...

WATCH: Josephine shows fans her workout secrets

Josephine could be seen posing for the cameras against a grey wall whilst wearing baggy jeans, an orange crop top, which showed off her abs, and black ankle boots.

READ: Death in Paradise Christmas special first look is finally here – details

RELATED: Death in Paradise's Ralf Little leaves fans in tears with set photo

"So looking forward to showing you these amazing photos we took today with @remytortosa (So talented!) Thank you for that beautiful day and long live art, passion, sharing, laughter and creativity. Makeup by @sylvieclaireblavet.makeup (great work)," she wrote alongside the clip.

Josephine posed up a storm in the short video

Fans of the star loved the post and even compared her to Jennifer Lopez.

"Much better than JLo," wrote one, whilst a second added: "Josephine, you are beautiful."

A fourth remarked: "Stunningly beautiful in every way."

Josephine clearly loves doing a bit of modelling when not acting. Earlier this month she left fans speechless when she shared several pictures of herself wearing a show-stopping gown on a catwalk as she modelled for the Salon du Chocolat trade fair.

Plenty of Josephine's followers were in awe of her stunning look. One person said: "Wonderful model, dress and picture," as a second fan wrote: "Absolutely stunning I think I've just died in paradise having seen these."

The actress is now in France after wrapping up season 11 of Death in Paradise

A third follower was mind-blown with her look, writing: "OMGOMGOMG," as a fourth simply put: "Wow, you look sensational!"

Josephine's catwalk debut comes soon after the actress teased her followers about another upcoming project away from acting she has been working on in recent times.

Addressing her fans on her Instagram Stories last month, she said: "In two hours I'm going to meet my mum again to write all day long," she began, adding: "Almost finished, almost, for this project, because we have so many others waiting!"

The French star didn't reveal what she was working on, but Josephine did reveal to HELLO! earlier this year about her plans to work on a Hollywood film script with her mum, who has also had a successful career working as an actress and director.