Death in Paradise: Josephine Jobert breaks silence on Florence's shocking decision in season 11

Death in Paradise is finally back on our screens, and we're so relieved that we have something to chase away the January Blues! The opening episode saw Florence finally reveal how she really feels about Neville, deciding that she wants the pair of them to remain friends. But is there all there is to it? We chatted to Josephine Jobert to find out more…

Speaking to HELLO! for her Spotlight Exclusive, the star admitted that she "wasn't surprised" by Florence's decision. She said: "I'm not surprised by the way she reacts. There's a part of me that wishes they can get together because they really would be so cute together.

"But there's another part of me that thinks, 'Is it too soon? Is it going to ruin their relationship?' They're colleagues, they're friends, so if they become lovers maybe it's going to be too much. It's tricky. I cannot tell you what's going to happen for sure. It's on the very tiny wire between relationship and friendship. But we have beautiful scenes together."

The star hinted that Florence's decision may well change, continuing: "She loves him for sure. But does she love him? Is it friendship or more than that? Maybe both? I don't know. Well, I do know. But I cannot tell you! As for Catherine, she's desperate for them to get together. She's trying very hard."

We don't know about you, but we don't think it's over just yet! The first episode saw DI Neville Parker and his team solve the murder of a man killed after paying the ransom for his daughter's kidnap – while Neville dealt with his own personal disappointment that Florence wanted to remain friends. We can't wait to see what comes next in episode two!

