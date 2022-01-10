What does Dexter's shocking finale mean for the show's future? Creator explains after fan uproar Warning! Major spoilers ahead for Dexter: New Blood

Dexter: New Blood aired its final episode on Sunday evening and it seems the last chapter in the reboot's story did not go down well with fans – but it seems the writer of the show has one or two things to say about it. Warning! There are major spoilers ahead for the final episode…

The tenth episode, Sins of the Father, saw a dramatic end to Michael C. Hall's titular character after his son, Harrison, decided to shoot him dead as revenge for everything that had happened to their family.

This shocking turn of events sparked a major reaction from fans, with some unsure if it actually meant Dexter is dead, while others were left "furious" by the decision.

One summed it up on Twitter: "Gutted and deeply bitter by this finale. #Dexter is the only serial killer I’ve ever rooted for so I'm going to pretend this new series never happened, ok?" But what does this mean for the future of the show? Here's what we know…

Will a second season of New Blood focus on Harrison?

Was Dexter really killed at the end of New Blood?

Plenty of fans don't want to believe that the serial killer is in fact deceased. One person tweeted: "Maybe it was all a dream #Dexter had and he's not really dead? #DexterNewBloodFinale."

Another simply wrote: "Dexter is NOT dead," a number of times in the same tweet. A third added: "Is there ANY CHANCE Dexter was not dead? #DexterNewBlood."

The Dexter finale sparked a big reaction from fans

However, showrunner Clyde Phillips has put that rumour to bed. The writer told Deadline: "I have three words for you: Dexter is dead. I wouldn’t do that to the audience. It would be dishonest. Here, there is no question that this is the finale of Dexter. Dexter is dead."

He added: "We knew this had to happen, and I think it had to happen for the audience as much as for the character. To see him get caught time and time again and get out of it time and time again is a disservice to the audience. And I think there’s a certain truth in this storytelling, in authenticity in the storytelling."

The writer stated the ending "had to happen" the way it did

Will Dexter: New Blood return for a series two?

Despite Clyde insisting that Dexter is dead, it doesn't sound like it's the end of the road for New Blood. It seems the murder drama could return in the future even if Michael C. Hall won't be fronting the cast. "It's up to Showtime to make the call to me if they want more," he continued in his interview with Deadline.

"If they ask me if I'd like to make a continuation of this, I would say yes. I have a lot of things going on but I would drop everything for this and say yes in one second." Given Harrison's prominent role in the final episode, the scope for a second season based on his character is certainly a possibility. We'll have to wait and see…

